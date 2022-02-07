Schools, colleges prepare to welcome students back to class

Protests planned at DU against university’s decision not to resume physical classes

As schools for higher classes and higher education institutions have been given the green light to open from Monday, teachers are gearing up to bridge the learning gap that has occurred due to prolonged closures.

The Delhi government schools are ready to reopen with redesigned classroom configurations to ensure adherence to all COVID guidelines issued by the Directorate of Education. Private schools are busy getting permission slips signed by parents to gauge the expected number of students as classes will still be conducted in hybrid mode.

Higher education institutions like Jawaharlal Nehru University, IP University and Ambedkar University Delhi have decided to reopen campus for physical classes, while Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islama have not yet taken a call on allowing physical classes.

Students of DU who have been running a campaign to put pressure on the university administration to reopen the campus plan to organise protests on Monday and boycott online classes to ensure that colleges are open for students.

DU, in an official order, said though the university and colleges shall be fully functional, with teachers attending duties on campus, classes will be conducted online for all academic programmes as per the notified academic calendar.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said it will organise a massive movement for the reopening of DU colleges. It has planned programmes over the course of three days that include submitting a memorandum to principals of colleges, a full day sit-in protest in south campus and a day-long demonstration outside the academic council meeting in the North Campus.

ABVP’s Delhi state secretary Sidharth Yadav said, “The guidelines of DDMA regarding opening of schools and colleges have been issued and now Delhi University should also decide to open the campus immediately. DU has been closed for almost two years and as a result the standard of education has gone down. The ABVP will not settle for anything other than opening of the campus immediately.”

The Students’ Federation of India, which too is planning protests, said the loss that DU students have had to face during this online phase is immense.

“Students have not had access to college infrastructure and online classes have been unrelatable and boring. This has been traumatic for students with several students dropping out of university and others facing mental health issues,” the SFI said.

COVID challenges

For universities which are resuming physical classes, the biggest challenge is to ensure COVID-appropriate behavior in classrooms. A spokesperson of Ambedkar University said they will meet on Monday to decide how the infrastructure available on campus will be able to handle the number of students while following the COVID guidelines.

At JNU, which has issued an order for resumption at 100% strength, deans and chairpersons of various schools and centres have been asked to resume offline teaching with strict compliance to COVID-appropriate behavior.