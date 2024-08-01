Schools closed, roads flooded as heavy evening rainfall brings Delhi to its knees

Heavy rainfall brought the national capital to a screeching halt on Wednesday evening, inundating large parts of the city, choking key stretches with unending traffic, and leaving people stranded as roads turned into rivers.

Education Minister Atishi said that schools would remain shut on Thursday. “In light of very heavy rainfall today evening and forecast of heavy rainfall tomorrow, all schools — government and private — will remain closed tomorrow, 1st August,” she posted on X late Wednesday night.

Waterlogging was reported at several locations — including Pul Prahladpur Railway Underpass, Zakhira Underpass, Okhla Underpass, IP Marg, Minto Bridge, Moolchand, Chatta Rail Chowk, and Nigam Bodh Ghat — leading to traffic snarls across the Capital, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

Commuters have been asked to avoid the Minto Road underpass, and barricades have been set up at its entrance to ensure the safety of the public, police added.

‘Red’ warning

The torrential downpour prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue its highest ‘red’ warning for the Capital. The National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin also included Delhi in its list of “areas of concern”, and advised people to remain indoors, secure windows and doors, and refrain from unnecessary travel.

According to data from the weather office, the city’s primary weather station Safdarjung recorded 79.2 mm of downpour between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.; Mayur Vihar 119 mm; Delhi University 77.5 mm; Pusa 66.5 mm; and the Palam observatory 43.7 mm.

Waist-deep water was also reported from outside the building in Old Rajinder Nagar where three UPSC aspirants drowned in their flooded basement on July 27.

Lieutenant-Governor V.K Saxena appealed to all city officials to remain vigilant in light of the heavy rainfall. “Apart from ensuring minimum inconvenience to people in general, officials are advised to specifically address issues at sites prone to waterlogging, including coaching centres,” read his post on X.

A house collapsed in north Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi area, the Delhi Fire Services said, adding that five fire tenders were rushed to the site after the call was received around 9 p.m.

The Public Works Department (PWD) control room received 35 calls reporting waterlogging from areas including ITO, Zakira Road, Seelampur, Trilokpuri, Laxmi Nagar, and Peeragarhi.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi also received four complains of waterlogging and three complaints regarding felled trees.

Flights cancelled

At least 10 flights scheduled to land at the Indira Gandhi International airport were diverted — eight to Jaipur and two to Lucknow — due to inclement weather conditions. Airlines also warned of the possibility of more flight disruptions.

“Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic and waterlogging may delay movement”, a statement issued by Air India read.

‘Corrupt govt.’

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the drainage system of Delhi had collapsed due to the “corruption and callousness” of the Aam Aadmi Party-led government.

“The corruption-tainted Delhi government has totally failed to desilt the drains of Delhi, and as a result, sewers in colonies have no exit opportunity, leading to waterlogging across the city after a few minutes of rain,” he said.

The New Delhi Traders Association also complained that several showrooms were damaged in the rain as water flooded the Connaught Place area, and blamed the New Delhi Municipal Council for a “lack of control” over the situation.

(With inputs from PTI)

