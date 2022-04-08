Schools can’t recommend shop for uniform and stationery: Haryana Education Dept.

April 08, 2022 20:14 IST

Action would be initiated against the school for any complaint with regard to violation

Haryana School Education Directorate has directed its district-level officials to initiate action against private recognised schools for compelling the students to purchase stationery and uniform from a shop recommended by them.

In a letter to District Education Officers and District Elementary Education Officers across the state, Director-General School Education made it clear that as per Section 3 (6) of Haryana School Education (Amendment) Rules, 2021, no student can be compelled to purchase books, workbooks, stationery, shoes, socks, uniform etc. only from a shop recommended by the recognised school.

The order said that action would be initiated against the school for any complaint with regard to the violation of this rule.

With the beginning of the new academic session, there have been complaints of private schools forcing the parents to buy books from particular shops. The parents have a refrain that the schools authorities in connivance with the shopkeepers prescribe only such books by private publishers which are available at particular shops. They alleged that the school authorities take hefty commission from the shopkeepers.

Parents welcome order

The parents have welcomed the order from the Education Department and demanded its strict implementation.

District Education Officer, Chandigarh, had also issued similar orders on April 4 saying that the schools must display the list of books and details of the uniform on the notice board and the website and the parents were free to purchase it from the place of their choice.