Schoolmates knife boy to death, accused held

March 11, 2022 01:11 IST

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death and his friend sustained injuries after being attacked by four of their schoolmates in south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar, the police said on Thursday adding that all the accused have been nabbed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said that the accused has been identified as Kunal, 18, who along with three minors killed Pratham and injured Rohan.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said that on Wednesday morning, a PCR call was received regarding the murder of a 17-year-old. By the time the police team reached the spot, the two injured had been shifted to a hospital where Pratham was declared dead and where Rohan has been undergoing treatment.

It was revealed in the police’s investigation that a scuffle broke out between two groups of students on their way to school when Kunal and three others attacked Pratham and Rohan with knives and bricks.

Further probe revealed that the two groups had been fighting for a few days because Kunal had used some derogatory words for Pratham after which the two sides had been physically and verbally assaulting each other. On the day of the incident, Kunal was carrying a knife with the intention to attack Pratham, the police said.

Ms. Jaiker said that Kunal has been arrested and three minors have been apprehended.