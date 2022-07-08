Schoolgirl stabbed by 22-year-old stalker; critical

Victim had lodged stalking complaint few weeks ago

A class XII girl was stabbed by a 22-year-old man in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Thursday. The condition of the girl, who was rushed to a hospital by her family, is said to be critical.

DCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said the incident took place at around 7.15 a.m. on Thursday when the victim was going to her school on her two-wheeler. He added that the accused intercepted her and following an argument he stabbed her.

Mr. Bansal added that the accused, who has been booked for an attempt to murder, has been identified and would be arrested soon.

The victim’s mother, Geeta, 36, said the accused had been stalking her daughter for a long time. She also said that her daughter had filed a stalking complaint against the accused, following which the police had assured them of the girl’s safety.

“My daughter had lodged a complaint about the man. He would roam around the area looking for her. On some days, out of fear, she would not step out of the house,” Ms. Geeta said.

The victim’s mother also said that the accused’s family promised them that their son would stop stalking the girl.

The victim’s 16-year-old cousin who was present at the scene of the crime, said, “On several occasions, I saw him following us when we were on our way to school. My cousin would never make eye contact with him.”

Following the incident, the cousin helped the victim to the hospital. On her way back she saw the accused loitering in the area. “He stopped and asked me how my cousin was doing. I immediately ran away from him,” the victim’s cousin said.

Kamaljeet Singh, 47, the victim’s neighbour also testified to the victim being stalked by the accused relentlessly. “Her father died before she was born. Her mother is under a lot of financial stress,” Mr. Singh said.

Police sources said that the accused has switched off his phone and is currently absconding.