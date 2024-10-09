Schoolgirl, 12, on way home mowed by bus in Delhi; driver arrested

A 12-year-old girl, Komal, was mowed by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus in north Delhi’s Subzi Mandi on Tuesday afternoon while she was returning home from school, the police said.

The bus was subsequently vandalised by a mob, which also caught hold of the driver and handed him over to the police.

An officer said that a few bystanders rushed the girl to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

The incident took place on the Malkaganj main road. The bus was on its way from Anand Parbat to Anand Vihar bus terminal.

The police said a case under the relevant sections of the BNS has been registered and the bus driver, identified as Sher Singh, 40, arrested. Further investigations are under way, they added.

Several videos surfaced on social media subsequently, showing a mob vandalising the bus and breaking the CCTV camera installed inside the vehicle.

