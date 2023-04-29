Schoolboy battered to death by classmates; two apprehended

April 29, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - New Delhi

A Class VIII student of a Delhi government school in south-east Delhi’s Badarpur area was allegedly bludgeoned to death by two of his classmates who then dumped the body in a drain, the police said on Friday.

The deceased identified as Saurabh, 12, was a resident of Bilaspur camp in Molarband village. During investigation, it was revealed that the victim saw the two boys smoking on the school premises and had threatened to inform the teachers, the police said.

“The duo lured him to an isolated spot and assaulted him leading to serious head injuries, which proved fatal,” DCP (South East) Rajesh Deo said, adding that the two accused have been apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. The Badarpur police station received a PCR call around 8.20 p.m. on Thursday regarding the incident. “A police team recovered Saurabh’s body, in his school uniform, from a drain. A school bag containing textbooks and other study materials was also lying at the spot,” said another officer.

About six yards from where the school bag was lying, a bloodstained cotton towel and stones with blood marks and were also found, Mr. Deo added. The body was sent to AIIMS where the post-mortem was conducted and a case has been registered under IPC Section 302, he said.

Demanding justice for their son, the distraught parents said they want the strictest punishment for the culprits. “Our son did not return home till 7 p.m. on Thursday, we were worried and began looking for him. I enquired with one of his friends who said he was seen standing in line while leaving school but did not accompany them. This morning, we got to see his body. He was brutally murdered,” the mother alleged.

Expressing solidarity with the family, leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri met the boy’s family and gave them a cheque for ₹2 lakh.

He also appealed to the Delhi government to provide a ₹10-lakh compensation to the family.