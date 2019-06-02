School told to pay ₹75,000 for denying student admit card

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed the Bal Mandir Senior Secondary School to compensate a former student by paying ₹75,000 for harassment after the school denied him admit card for his board exams.

The directions came when the consumer panel was hearing an appeal moved by the city school against the order passed by the State Commission here.

“The State Commission has rightly awarded compensation of ₹75,000 for mental agony and harassment caused to the student,” the apex consumer forum observed.

However, it set aside the lower forum’s directions pertaining to derecognition of the school.

“Initiation of proceedings for cancellation of recognition or affiliation of the school in view of the fact that several students studying in the school would suffer irreparable loss and injury in case of derecognition of the school and in the larger interest of other students studying in the school, this direction of the State Commission is set aside,” the NCDRC said.

In the complaint, it was alleged that the school initially refused to provide the admit card for the CBSE examinations. The consumer panel was informed that it was only after proceedings in a civil court that the complainant received his admit card.

“Due to the late issuance of admit card, the student was upset and harassed. Due to this, he scored less marks than expected and therefore could not get admitted in a good college,” read the complaint.

Attendance shortage

The school had, however, contended that the admit card was refused due to shortage of attendance.

However, the NCDRC held, “The State Commission rightly observed that despite submission of medical certificate, the school had not taken any action to obtain condonation of shortage of attendance from CBSE…this clearly shows negligence and deficiency in service on the part of the school keeping the future of students at stake.”