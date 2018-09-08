‘School threatened to rusticate my son over non-payment of fees’

more-in

A Class VII student was allegedly asked to leave school over non-payment of fees in Ghaziabad’s Rajender Nagar, the boy’s father claimed on Friday.

However, the school authorities have denied the charge.

The incident happened in Swami Vivekanand Vidhya school on Thursday. The victim’s father has allegedly not submitted the fee for the last five months.

Lost his job

The victim’s father, father Sanjay Sharma, lost his job and could not deposit the fees. The due amount is ₹22,000.

Mr. Sharma alleged that his son was threatened with rustication.

The local police also mounted pressure on him to deposit fees, he added.

The school authorities served notices several times but Mr. Sharma failed to clear dues owing to his poor financial situation.

However, he claimed he had paid ₹4,700 as fees and promised to deposit the rest soon.

Principal Umesh Kumar said that the student has not been rusticated from the school. The student’s father promised to deposit fees by October.