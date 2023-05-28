ADVERTISEMENT

School teacher in Dwarka booked for molesting two students; on the run

May 28, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - New Delhi

The police said the first complaint against the accused, Amit, was registered on Thursday and the second one on Friday; efforts are on to arrest him, DCP (Dwarka) said

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Saturday said a teacher at a government school in Dwarka has been booked for molesting two students and searches are under way to trace him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan said an 11-year-old girl came to the Dwarka South police station with her parents on Thursday to file a complaint alleging that the teacher, Amit, had touched her inappropriately.

The child was counselled and a case was registered, he added.

“We received another complaint on Friday of a similar nature against the accused and a case under the POCSO Act has been registered. Efforts are on to arrest him,” the DCP said.

