School teacher arrested for stabbing wife to death following quarrel

Incident happened in front of their nine-year-old daughter; police state marital discord as reason behind argument

A Delhi government school teacher was arrested for stabbing his wife to death in front of their nine-year-old daughter following an argument in south-west Delhi’s Nawada, the police said on Saturday.

A PCR call was received from one of the neighbors of the victim on Friday about a fight between a couple in which the wife was injured, the police said.

When the police reached the spot in Nawada Kakrola Housing Complex, they found the woman lying unconscious and her husband had gone missing. The couple’s daughter confirmed that a fight had taken place between them and that her father stabbed her mother with a knife.

An FIR under sections of murder was registered and after thorough search in an around Dwarka, the accused, Sanjay Pandita, was arrested from Dwarka Mor area on Saturday.

The police said the reason behind the quarrel was marital discord which led to further heated arguments between the two. The accused and victim were from Jammu. Their daughter is currently with their relatives.