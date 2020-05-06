Delhi

School summer vacation from May 11 to June 30

The Delhi government on Wednesday declared summer vacation for schools in the Capital from May 11 to June 30.

The circular added that keeping in view the outbreak and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, students shall not be called to schools for any activity during the summer vacation.

All heads of schools were asked to ensure that students were informed about the decision through SMS, call or WhatsApp.

Schools in the Capital have been shut since March 23 with the government conducting online classes for students.

