School summer vacation from May 11 to June 30

The Delhi government on Wednesday declared summer vacation for schools in the Capital from May 11 to June 30.
The circular added that keeping in view the outbreak and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, students shall not be called to schools for any activity during the summer vacation.
All heads of schools were asked to ensure that students were informed about the decision through SMS, call or WhatsApp.
Schools in the Capital have been shut since March 23 with the government conducting online classes for students.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.