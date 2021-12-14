School reopening: Govt. sends proposal to CAQM

‘Ban on truck entry to continue with existing exemptions’

A proposal for reopening of schools and colleges by the Education Department has been sent to the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas (CAQM), said Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday.

The Education Department has proposed an immediate reopening of colleges, schools for Classes VI and above and reopening of primary classes up to Class V from December 20. The Delhi Government will act according to the commission’s decision, he said.

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has also sent a letter to the CAQM urging the commission to reopen schools.

“Hundreds of parents have now written to us advocating for immediate opening of the schools. We sincerely believe that the policy of continued school closure is harming the students and therefore is a bad policy not supported by any evidence or facts,” the letter sent by DCPCR chairman Anurag Kundu, read.

Mr. Rai also said that a ban on entry of trucks into the city, except for essential services, will continue.

Construction activities

Mr. Rai further stated that the various agencies requesting to ease the ban on construction and demolition activities have been directed to submit written applications. These applications would be forwarded to the CAQM.

The anti-dust campaign, anti-open burning campaign and checking of PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificates of vehicles will continue till further orders, the Minister said.

A total of 6,953 sites have been inspected by teams under the anti-dust campaign and out of these 597 have been issued notices and fines amounting to a total of ₹1.65 crore, as per the Delhi Government.

Mr. Rai said that 16,580 sites have been visited under the anti-open burning campaign till now and of these, 2,490 have been issued notices and fines amounting to ₹46.96 lakh.

Also, through the Green Delhi app, the Government has received 6,975 complaints since October, out of which 81% of the complaints have been solved.