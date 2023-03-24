School peon held for raping Class V student

March 24, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - New Delhi

The police have arrested a 54-year-old man for allegedly raping a Class V student of an MCD school in East Delhi. The accused, along with his associates, first took her to an unknown location from the school and sedated her before committing the crime, the police said. Efforts are on to nab the rest of the accused, the police added.

The accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar, a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh. He was working in the school as a peon for the past 10 years.

A senior police officer said the incident took place on March 14 but came to light only after her class teacher noticed that the child had skipped her exam on March 15.

“When the teacher contacted the victim’s family to enquire about her absence, the mother initially said the 10-year-old was unwell but later revealed the truth,” an MCD official said. After being informed about the incident, the school principal requested the parents to visit the school to identify the accused and file a police complaint, but the family wasn’t ready, the MCD official added.

“The principal then informed the zonal authorities regarding the incident. A committee of two school inspectors was formed to inquire into the matter and submit a report. On the basis of the report, Ajay Kumar, the school attendant, has been suspended,” the official added.

However, show-cause notices have been sent to the principal and the class teacher for not taking prompt action and immediately informing the higher authorities, the official added.

The school principal, along with other teachers, approached the police only on Wednesday, DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth said.

The police said the accused brought the victim back to the school after committing the crime. ”She came home all by herself and informed her mother about the incident. The family did not approach the police, perhaps fearing social stigma. The child seems to be in trauma but her condition is stable,” an officer said.

The girl was sent to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for a medical examination and counselling.

A case has been registered under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), 376-D (gangrape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Ghazipur police station, the police said.

The Delhi Commission for Women, meanwhile, has issued a notice to Delhi Police and the MCD. “This is a very serious matter. Strictest punishment should be given to the culprits,” DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said.