Delhi

School owner charged with attempt to murder, rioting

Police claim he conspired to precipitate, aggravate riots

Delhi Police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet accusing the involvement of the owner of Rajdhani Public School in the riots that broke out in north-east Delhi’s Mustafabad in February.

The police said that riots took place on February 24 outside Rajdhani Public School in Shiv Vihar, New Mustafabad. The case was registered on the complaint of the owner and manager of DRP Convent Public School, which is adjacent to Rajdhani Public School.

In the chargesheet, police said that rioters had camped inside the school and fired bullets from its terrace. They also threw petrol bombs, acid, bricks, stones and other missiles using an improvised iron catapult, specially installed for the purpose.

The rioters used ropes to climb down from the terrace into the compound of DRP Convent School, and then set the school on fire. The mob stole computers and other items from DRP Convent School, the police said.

The mob also burned down a building belonging to Anil Sweets, located opposite Rajdhani Public School. Dilbar Negi, an employee of Anil Sweets, was trapped inside and his charred dead body was found later by the police, read the chargesheet.

“Eighteen people, including Faisal Farooque, owner of Rajdhani Public School, have been arrested,” said a senior police officer.

The document added that probe revealed that Mr. Farooque had hatched a conspiracy to precipitate and aggravate riots, in and around his school. On his instructions, DRP Convent School, two parking lots, and the building of Anil Sweets was destroyed by the mob.

Statements were taken from the guard at DRP Convent School and the guard at Rajdhani Public School.

The latter’s call detail analysis showed links with Popular Front of India, Pinjra Tod, Jamia Coordination Committee, Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz and other Muslim clerics.

