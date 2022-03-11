School not so easy after 2 years

A girl checking her uniform before entering her school in east Delhi’s Dallupura | Photo Credit: File photo

City teachers, counsellors are helping students build their mental strength, shed fear and find comforting workable solutions as they return to school after two years

Ashna, a Class VI student, started attending school three weeks ago. But every day she asked her parents to pick her up early from school. When Ashna’s parents and teachers finally met to discuss her problem, they realised the child was so used to being at home for the last two years that now she was struggling to sit in the class with the others.

Also, her parents were strict about following COVID protocols at home, so Ashna got nervous when she found them missing at school.

It is not just Ashna but many children across city schools who are finding it difficult to cope with classroom lectures after two years of online classes from the comfort of their homes.

It is not just the learning gap that the educators and parents of children are finding it challenging to handle but also the mental duress their children are undergoing. Given the lack of physical interaction with their peers, and the absence of a routine in the past 24 months, the adolescents are undergoing social anxiety while the younger children are suffering from separation anxiety.

Several city school teachers told The Hindu, students were finding it awkward to be in a classroom with other students as they had been cooped up in front of their computer screens at home for long. “They are also finding it difficult to interact with each other; and such signs should not be ignored,” they said.

In order to provide emotional support to students and help them streamline their academic life, the Directorate of Education has directed the teachers to go easy in the first two weeks of reopening of schools. The teachers were told not to start teaching the new syllabus immediately but make it easy for the students to concentrate on their emotional well being first.

The period granted to students to adjust to the old timetable after a gap, ends on April 1, from when all classes would go offline.

Clinics launched

As a pilot project, the Delhi government has also launched clinics with a psychologist in attendance in 20 schools to help students handle any emotional trauma. Several school counsellors told this reporter that they were encouraging the students to shed inhibitions and fearlessly come out with their problems so that they could be guided properly.

Garima Seth, a school counsellor, feels students are overwhelmed by the pandemic and are therefore facing adjustment issues coming back to school. “They show signs of mood swings and extreme emotions because they have been socially cut off for a very long time; they are struggling to deal with losses that many may have faced at a personal level and so focusing on academics inside live classrooms has become harder for them,” Ms. Seth said. She added even parents were struggling to deal with the emotional trauma and were finding it hard to process what their children were going through.

Teachers pointed out they were taking extra care to ensure no student is under any stress. “Two years is a long time for any child. Many have gone through puberty, and are dealing with mental and physical changes. These often lead to students being bullied or left out that can make them not want to attend school,” said Pooja Chauhan, a teacher in a south Delhi school. She cited instances where students in her class start crying suddenly and uncontrollably. “I send them to the school counsellor who comforts and guides them,” said Ms.Chauhan.

Parents have pointed out that the pressure of exams in physical mode for the senior students has turned into a major stressor. “Classes and assessments have been online for so long that the fear of writing an exam that has an impact on their future is intimidating them. It will take some practice for students to sit down for an examination again. Most of them have got used to typing and using tools like Grammarly to check their work that they are now not able to write in answer booklets,” said Seema Gupta, a class XII teacher.

According to Shilpa Sengar, an educational psychologist, students are enthusiastic about returning to school. “The school environment has to be made lively for them and they should find the confidence of voicing their opinions and choices in the form of discussions,” she said.

In her opinion, the students of lower classes were facing more problems of an academic rigor as they have spent far too much time attending classes from the comfort of their homes; enjoying short snacks or power naps in between classes. For the senior students, it is a different kind of anxiety, the fear of taking a proper exam after a long time, she added.