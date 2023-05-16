ADVERTISEMENT

School in South Delhi evacuated after bomb threat, nothing suspicious found yet

May 16, 2023 10:21 am | Updated 10:21 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police and bomb disposal squad were rushed to Amrita School after being informed about the threat by the school authorities

The Hindu Bureau

A school in South Delhi’s Pushp Vihar received a bomb threat via e-mail following which police were informed and the school evacuated, officials said on May 16. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

A school in South Delhi's Pushp Vihar received a bomb threat via e-mail following which police were informed and the school evacuated, officials said on May 16.

Delhi Police and bomb disposal squad were rushed to Amrita School after being informed about the threat by the school authorities, a senior police officer said.

The school was immediately evacuated and buildings were checked but nothing suspicious was found so far, the officer said, adding further investigation was underway.

On April 26, The Delhi Public School in Mathura Road received a bomb threat via email. On May 11, the school administration again received an email about a bomb being planted on the premises that later turned out to be a hoax. Although no suspicious object was found during an intensive search on the premises of the school, it was the second incident in one week.

(With inputs from PTI)

