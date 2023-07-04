School in Delhi for the visually challenged at risk, NHRC seeks report

July 04, 2023 02:57 am | Updated 02:57 am IST - New Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar seeking a detailed report within four weeks on a school for the visually challenged on Panchkuian Marg in central Delhi.

The move comes days after a media report stated that the unrecognised school, one of the oldest in the country for the visually impaired, was being run by an NGO in a dilapidated building without the requisite educational and residential facilities.

Eight teachers, 15 non-teaching staff and as many as 35 students at the school were at risk, added the report, of which the NHRC took suo motu cognisance.

In its notice, the commission sought that the report from the Delhi government should include the present status of the school and steps being taken or proposed to be taken to maintain continuity of safety of the students and staff.

The school was reportedly set up in Lahore in 1939 and migrated to its present location in 1947, the NHRC said.

The management of the school, which has many students from outside Delhi, had earlier written to the Lieutenant-Governor and the Education Department to transfer the children to other blind schools, in view of the impending risks.