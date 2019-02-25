School gets notice in sex assault case

The Gurugram police has issued a notice to the school administration here in connection with the sexual assault on a three-year-old student on February 18. They wanted to know whether all laws on child safety were being adhered to or not.

SHO, Badshahpur, Inspector Mukesh Kumar said the notice was issued to the school under Section 91 of the CrPC to furnish records with regards to adherence to the district administration’s 2017 directions for child safety and under the Juvenile Justice Act. “In 2017, the district authorities had issued a host of directions to the schools under Section 144 of the CrPC such as verification of support staff, installation of CCTVs. There are also directions for the safety of children under the Juvenile Justice Act,” said Mr. Kumar. He added that action would be initiated against the school authorities in case any lapses were found.

Meanwhile, parents of the child on Sunday submitted an audio recording of their conversation with the child wherein she told them that she had confided in her class teacher and woman attendant about the alleged assault. “It was during a conversation on Saturday that she revealed that she had told her friends, class teacher and the woman attendant about the incident. We recorded the conversation and submitted the clip to the police seeking action against the teacher and attendant for hiding information,” said the father.