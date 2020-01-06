School for have-nots: a Delhi Police constable’s effort to educate 50 children

Four years ago, a chance encounter between Sachin – an IAS aspirant – and a Delhi Police Constable changed the lives of several children of labourers working inside the Red Fort.

Mr. Singh has been running the makeshift school inside the fort for a few years now. He joined the police force 10 years ago on January 5. It was his third year in a Delhi University college when he cleared the examination after three attempts. His parents —Vasudev and Shashi — used to iron clothes for a living, he said, adding that he did the same till Class 11 before he started selling corn.

Importance of education

Growing up in a JJ Colony in Meera Bagh, he said, he understood the importance of education. Sharing an instance, he said once he and his siblings tried to watch TV at their neighbour’s house when the latter shooed them away. The neighbours treated them differently because they didn’t “look educated”, he believes. Mr. Singh said when he met Sachin at Red Fort in 2016, he saw a reflection of his childhood.

On their first meet, Mr. Singh had asked Sachin to leave the premises as he thought the boy was a wanderer. He continued telling Sachin the same for the next three days until the latter broke down. “I asked him what was he doing inside the fort? He told me that he had come from Maharashtra and was in the city to study for UPSC exams. He could not afford coaching classes so he was studying all by himself. He used to study here all day and would then go to a gurdwara nearby to sleep,” recalled the Constable.

Sachin cleared two written examinations that year but got stuck in the interview round. He then left, said Mr. Singh. After a few days, Mr. Singh called him when Sachin told him: “I won’t show you my face till I become an IAS”.

But before leaving the city, Mr. Singh had made Sachin start a makeshift school to educate the needy. The Constable had told him that while studying, Sachin could also teach the children inside the monument.

Sachin’s first student was 16-year-old Ankita Sharma. She now is a teacher at this school, which is attended by labourers’ children from 5.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. inside a temple in the Red Fort premises.

“The school had started with two-three kids. Then I went to the jhuggis and forced the labourers them to send the kids to the school. Most of these children go to schools in their villages but they are here for months. Therefore, it is important that they don’t spend their time in bad activities,” Mr. Singh said.

In the next four years, the open school managed to amass around 50-odd students.

Hurdles crossed

Running the school comes at a cost. Mr. Singh, who has to take care of his own two children, has received flak from his wife for spending a chunk of his meagre salary on the education of many.

“Initially, she fought with me but later she understood. In 2018, because of finances, the school was also shut for 10-15 days but with some help, I started it again.”

The school provides the children with notebooks, pens and pencils. Out in the open courtyard, stands a green board against a temple wall, while the children sit on cloth sheets given to them by the school.

Mr. Singh has procured halogen lights over many years from the numerous events that Red Fort has been a venue for. Not only do they cover the school’s premises, but also the kids’ way back to their jhuggis.

“Their safety and security, especially of little girls, is very important,” he said. In running the school, senior police officers have helped Mr. Singh time and again with stationary and money among other things.

At the school, the youngest is a 2-year-old and the oldest is a 15-year-old. They are taught alphabets, numbers and tables, the difference between good and bad touch, the importance of hygiene and the dangers of chewing tobacco.

Two boys and a girl – all aged between five and eight years – raised their hands in the class of 50, when Ankita asked: “How many of you have quit chewing tobacco?”

Six-year-old Pooja, who studies in Class IV in a school in her village in Ranchi, said she has learnt “ABCD, ginti [counting], pahade [tables], vowels in this school.” She had come to Delhi over a month ago and will return in the next 10 days.

Fourteen-year-old Sakshi is said to be among the brightest here. This is the only school that she attends and is proud to have added fruits and vegetables to her vocabulary.

Two years ago, when Shahnawaz Khan was all of three, his parents made him sit in the school, which he was not too fond of. However, he seems to love it now. Even though he doesn’t like studying too much, he sits here with due diligence – his notebook opened and pencil sharpened – looking at Ankita.

For Ankita, whose parents also reside in the jhuggis inside the monument, teaching these children started casually. Her mother used to teach kids.

She said her teacher in a private school once told her that teaching is a rewarding experience. A student of commerce, she either wants to become a mathematics teacher or a bank manager, she said.

When the class ended and the kids started to leave, Mr. Singh reminisced about the Delhi Police’s motto and said: “This is also Shanti Seva Nyaya for me.”