School bus driver rapes nursery student; at large

A nursery student of a private school in Noida was allegedly raped by the school bus driver while he was dropping her home on October 9, the police said on Friday.

The driver has been identified, they said.

“When my husband went to pick our 3-year-old daughter from the bus stop, she started crying as soon as deboarded the bus. She then said the driver had removed her undergarments and touched her private parts,” the victim’s mother said. The woman was at work in Gurugram at the time. “I took her to another room and inquired about it. She started crying and explained the entire incident,” the mother said.

The woman said that she had immediately called the principal and class teacher and shared the video on Whatsapp but got no response.

“The next day, the principal called me to the school and we had a meeting with the school management and administration. They assured us that they would take strict action in the matter and would also file an FIR,” said the woman.

The parents alleged that for nearly 15 days they were given this assurance. “On Tuesday, we went to the school and asked for a copy of the FIR and the driver’s termination letter. However, the school denied us the documents and alleged that they were not accountable to us,” read the complaint.

Following this, the victim’s parents filed a complaint with the Surajpur police station.

Case registered

A case of rape was registered against the unknown bus driver under Sections of rape (376A and 376B) along with sections of the POCSO, Act.

“We will arrest him soon. If the investigation reveals that the school was at fault, we will also take necessary action against the school,” said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vineet Jaiswal.

The school said they are coordinating with the police, however, the principal refused to comment on the issue.