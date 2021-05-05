‘Schemes related to children, pregnant, lactating women must remain functional’

NEW DELHI

05 May 2021 00:29 IST

Food rights group urges CM to proactively trace kids testing positive

The Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan (DRRAA) on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding that all schemes related to children, pregnant and lactating women should remain functional and be considered essential services.

In view of several children being affected by COVID, the DRRAA has also demanded that there should be a special mechanism in place to track children who test positive, test their families and provide care.

In its letter to Mr. Kejriwal, the DRRAA said: “Children who need institutional care should be identified proactively and ensured access. This can be done in coordination with the child welfare committees and Anganwadi centres and monitored by Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights [DCPCR]. Masks should be distributed in the communities and the message needs to be given that even children need to wear mask.”

The DRRAA also said growth monitoring, identification and follow-up of severely malnourished children must continue and depending on the local situation, a provision for cooked meals that are delivered at home be made available.

Additionally, the DRRAA also suggested that mohalla clinics should be converted into vaccine centres with priority given to adults in households with children and pregnant women.

Group on vaccination

Stating that the Anganwadi workers and helpers must be provided with safety and sanitisation kits, the DRRAA said: “Full vaccination [both doses] of all front-line workers must be ensured as soon as possible. ASHA, Anganwadi workers and helpers should receive an additional payment for their work during this period as they are underpaid and not considered full-time employees.”