‘Scheme on septic tank just a poll plank’

New Delhi

29 December 2021 01:21 IST

The BJP on Tuesday accused the Delhi government of unleashing chaos in the name of a scheme related to the cleaning of septic tanks in the Capital.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a scheme for free cleaning of septic tanks in 2019 and banned private contractors from providing the service.

The Chief Minister’s announcement was not implemented and people are now unable to get the requisite cleaning done by private contractors, posing ‘a serious threat’ to the health of about 50 lakh people in the Capital, Mr. Bidhuri said.

“After the announcement, cleaning from private contractors was banned. But surprisingly, this announcement proved to be only an election promise. This scheme was started for sometime after the announcement to take advantage of the elections, but after that everything came to a standstill,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“Septic tanks have not been cleaned for months now. Due to this, the life of people — especially in unauthorised colonies and villages — is becoming hellish. People are upset due to not being able to clean the septic tanks for several months. The Jal Board is not listening to the complaints of the people,” he added.