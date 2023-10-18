Scheme allowing operations of bike taxis cleared by CM

October 18, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved a scheme to regulate delivery services providers and aggregators offering passenger transport service.

The Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme-2023 intends to bring the aggregator platforms under the ambit of the government to ensure the safety of the passengers and customers.

The scheme paves the way for the inclusion of bike taxis as service providers and mandates that the aggregators onboard electric two-wheelers for passenger transport service.

The file pertaining to the scheme has been submitted to the L-G office for approval.

Mr. Kejriwal termed the scheme “historic” and “a significant milestone” in the Delhi’s fight against pollution.

“With this, Delhi has become the first State/UT in India, and among very few cities globally, to mandate a time-bound transition of commercial vehicle fleets of aggregators, delivery service providers, and e-commerce entities to zero-emission electric vehicles,” he said.

Announced in May by the Transport Department, the draft ‘Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme’ pushes aggregator platforms to switch to an all-electric fleet by April 1, 2030.

To phase out fossil fuel-based vehicles, the policy mandates timelines as per which aggregators must adopt electric vehicles (EVs) in a staggered manner. Once the scheme is notified, 10% of three-wheeler and 5% of four-wheeler vehicles in an aggregator’s fleet must be EVs. All three-wheelers must be electrified within four years and all four-wheelers within five.

Existing conventional vehicles, i.e. petrol/CNG/diesel, on-boarded by aggregators shall be liable for penalty, the policy states.