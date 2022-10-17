Scheduled Castes panel cannot initiate inquiry on unsubstantiated complaints: Delhi HC

Not every violation of a perceived civil right of a member of SC would justify the commission assuming jurisdiction, says HC

The Delhi High Court has recently ruled that the National Commission for Scheduled Castes cannot initiate an inquiry based on any “specious complaint and unsubstantiated allegations” made by a person belonging to a Scheduled Castes.

Justice Yashwant Varma observed that the commission is empowered to initiate an inquiry provided a member of a Scheduled Caste is able to establish, at least prima facie, that he had been ill-treated or discriminated solely on account of the fact that he belonged to that class.

Engineer terminated

The High Court’s observation came while deciding the plea of a company against which the commission had initiated an inquiry over termination of an engineer on September 25, 2012, who belonged to a Scheduled Caste.

The sacked engineer had moved the commission alleging that the company had harassed him by “different methods as he belongs to Schedule Caste” even though he kept performing his duties effectively.

The company – Torrent Power Private Limited Agra – contended before the court that the engagement of the engineer was on a contractual basis and terminable with notice. It pointed out that there was no justification for the commission to have taken cognisance of the complaint which was laid by the man six years after the order of termination had come to be passed.

Company contention

The company further contended that no allegation had been leveled by the man of harassment or ill-treatment solely on account of him belonging to a Scheduled Caste.

The commission, on the other hand, submitted that it had only initiated a process of inquiry and had not framed any directions which could possibly be viewed as being prejudicial to the interest of the company.

Taking note of the submissions, the High Court said, “The commission is constitutionally empowered to inquire and investigate into instances of deprivation of rights of the Scheduled Castes/Tribes. That presupposes that the action complained of is founded on an allegation that a member of that particular class was discriminated against or arbitrarily dealt with solely on account of his social status”.

“It is equally important to note that it is not every violation of a perceived civil right of a member of that class which would justify the commission assuming jurisdiction,” Justice Varma said.

The court further observed that the complaint itself came to be made almost six years after the services of the petitioner had come to be terminated. This was thus a factor which should have necessarily weighed with the commission before it proceeded to initiate an inquiry, it added.

No specific instances

It highlighted that the man did not allege or refer to any specific instances in support of his allegation that he had been ill-treated by virtue of belonging to a particular class.

Justice Varma said he was “constrained to observe that the commission cannot possibly be recognised to have the authority to assume jurisdiction or initiate an inquiry under Article 338 based on such a specious complaint and unsubstantiated allegations”.

The High Court quashed all proceedings pertaining to the complaint made by the man.