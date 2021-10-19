SCERT launches leadership programme for SDMC school heads

19 October 2021 02:12 IST

Objective of CLDP is to facilitate cluster-level platform for solving daily academic and administrative problems: official

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Monday conducted an introductory session of the Cluster Leadership Development Program (CLDP) for principals of schools falling under the jurisdiction of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

Aimed at improving leadership skills, CLDP — which was launched in collaboration with Creatnet Education — will divide school heads into clusters that will be led by facilitators. A total of 580 SDMC school heads will be part of the programme.

“Each cluster will have 10-12 school principals who will meet once a month. The facilitators leading these clusters will be selected from the same lot of SDMC school principals. Over the next month, discussions will be held with the principals to choose these facilitators,” said Jasmeet Walia of Creatnet Education, adding that the selected facilitators will be trained for three months.

Nahar Singh, joint director (academic), SCERT, said the objective of CLDP is to facilitate a cluster-level platform for solving daily academic and administrative problems through dialogue.

“This will help achieve solutions at the ground level. Furthermore, well-performing schools can discuss and share their methods to help underperforming schools through this programme,” Mr. Singh said.

Heads of various SDMC schools are in favour of CLDP with most stating that the programme will help solve their problems at a faster pace.

Mukesh Kumar, who heads the evening shift at a primary school in Hastsal village, said he had observed reluctance among students to attend classes.

“These children come from economically backward families and they have to be motivated to attend classes. This training programme can help provide us with insights and new methods to help these students. A solution could also be to close the evening shift and hold a combined general session during the day instead of separating the session into two shifts,” he added.

Another school principal from Sagarpur West said she hopes to gain more solutions regarding infrastructure and teaching methods through the programme.

“We currently face issues concerning infrastructure and facilities for students which are not as per their requirements. We are also struggling to improve the learning atmosphere. So, we are eager to gain knowledge and take help for the betterment of our students,” she said.