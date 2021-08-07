SCERT adopts framework of Deshbhakti Curriculum

Aim is to instil pride for India: Delhi govt.

The governing council of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Friday adopted the framework of the new ‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum, which the Delhi government is planning to introduce this academic year.

The government said the primary aim of the curriculum is to instil “love and pride” for India, build awareness of one’s responsibilities and duties towards the country, and commitment to make sacrifices for India.

The government said the details on the curriculum would be released in a few days. It added that the curriculum is proposed to be transacted through discussions, reflections and activities facilitated by the teachers.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said: “It is imperative that we bridge the gap between values and actions and ensure that constitutional ideals of equality, fraternity and justice are practiced by children in their everyday lives.”

During the 2021 Delhi Budget, Mr. Sisodia had announced the introduction of the ‘Deshbhakti Curriculum’ to instil the spirit of patriotism and nationhood among every child studying in Delhi government schools.

The government said the Deshbhakti Curriculum Framework was presented by the SCERT Director Rajanish Kumar Singh, based on the recommendations of the Deshbhakti Curriculum Committee along with its aims, objectives and pedagogical process.

Speaking about its connection with the National Education Policy 2020, Chairperson of the Committee Renu Bhatia, Principal, Sarvodaya Kanya Vidhyalaya Moti Bagh, said: “The curriculum aims to develop a deep sense of respect towards the Fundamental Duties and Constitutional values, bonding with one’s country, and a conscious awareness of one’s roles and responsibilities, as highlighted in the NEP”.

The pedagogical discourse of the curriculum has been based on the guiding principles of the National Curriculum Framework 2005, and follows child-centric and critical pedagogies.

It focuses on connecting to children’s lives outside of school as well.