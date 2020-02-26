Watch | Scene at Mustafabad, Delhi a day after violence

26 February 2020 13:30 IST

A video on on the situation at Mustafabad, a day after violence in Delhi

Tensions continues to simmer in and around northeast Delhi for the fourth consecutive day as the death toll in the clashes around the Citizenship Amendment Act rose to 20.

Over 180 people have been injured. Most of the deaths were due to gunshot wounds.

Mobs carrying lathis roamed the streets of northeast Delhi, attacking shops and burning vehicles even as Delhi police PRO M.S. Randhawa claimed that the “situation was under control”. Rioters also opened fire and threw stones at each other.

The Delhi High Court ordered the Delhi Police to ensure safe passage of about 22 riot victims stuck in a “fairly small” hospital in northeast Delhi to a government hospital with better facilities. The court also ordered to ensure that the victims received immediate emergency treatment.