‘Scared for our lives, we moved to rented house three months ago’

The wife of the 40-year-old cluster bus driver, who was shot dead on Sunday night, said that they had shifted to a rented accommodation from their own house about three months ago as they were scared for their lives.

Victim Hakimuddin’s wife Shahana said, “We had been living with other family members in Seelampur but since we did not want to get involved in the feud with my sister-in-law’s family and were scared due to the threats, we moved out.”

Ms. Shahana said Hakimuddin’s brother Shahzad had married their neighbour Uzma against the wish of Uzma’s family. The two had eloped, she said. The two families then developed enmity over the issue and had even clashed with each other about eight months ago. During the clash, she said, a neighbour had died after by Hakimuddin’s brothers Shahzad and Mahumuddin allegedly stabbed him. The two are currently lodged in jail.

“What I feared for the most has happened. Now I am scared for my children’s and my own life. We are witnesses in the incident. What if they harm us as well?” she wondered as she suspected involvement of her sister-in-law’s family.

The police, meanwhile, said they are investigating the case of Hakimuddin’s murder and that the motive will be ascertained once the accused are held.

Talking about her husband, Ms. Shahana said he had big plans for his eldest daughter Eram (14). “He wanted to provide her the best education. He wanted her to join the police force and our daughter wanted the same,” she said. Worried for her future, the 30-year-old wondered how she would take care of her children all by herself. “All my daughters go to school and I have six children to feed. How will I manage everything alone?” she said.