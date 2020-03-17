‘Scarcity’ of masks, no sanitisers at Idgah relief camp

NEW DELHI

17 March 2020 01:39 IST

Waqf Board official Mohammad Ovais says riot victims have a medical camp at their disposal

At the Idgah relief camp here, it appeared that little help was available for riot victims to protect themselves from COVID-19.

In the name of measures, masks are being distributed and inhabitants are being asked to keep their surroundings clean.

Waqf Board official Mohammad Ovais said that in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19, riot victims at the camp were being given masks, adding that they also have medical camp at their disposal.

“We are trying to keep the place clean and distributing masks, but not everyone is comfortable wearing them. In case people complain of cough and cold, they can get medicines at the camp. In case of an emergency, there is also an ambulance standing right outside the camp to shift people to hospitals,” he said.

Paramedical staff at the camp said that people have been complaining of cough and cold – some of the COVID-19 symptoms – but that they were less in number. “There has not been a serious case so far. We are continuously telling people to use masks. Most people who come to us have skin rashes or minor injuries,” said a staffer who did not wish to be named.

A riot victim, identified as Shahnawaz, however, claimed that there was a scarcity of masks at the camp. “They have distributed masks but there are people who are yet to receive one. When someone sitting or lying next to us coughs or sneezes we get scared,” he said.

Due to the absence of hand sanitisers or wash basins at the camp, women said that they and their children could be at risk. “I have seen videos on WhatsApp. They say we should wash hands and use sanitisers but we are not being able to use sanitisers or wash hands properly and frequently,” said Nazia, a woman at the camp.