Scaled-down production, shut unit and skeletal staff

Getwell Pharmaceuticals in Udyog Vihar Phase-V, which manufactures anti-cancer medicine, has been running with one-fourth of its staff since the lockdown and revenues have diminished to one-fifth. Commuting of staff and transportation of goods has been the major challenges.

Though categorised under the “essential goods” category, the company has failed to procure curfew passes for its staff commuting from neighbouring Delhi and Gurugram.

“We applied for 14 passes in Delhi as per the procedure, but all were turned down,” said the company’s production head, Vaneeta Chaudhary. She claimed that one of her staff, Jitender, was hit by a policeman at a checkpoint a week ago, though he had carried the company’s identity card.

Lack of clarity

The company’s Chief Executive Officer and Director Manas Tandon rued the lack of clarity among the police, especially the constabulary, on the directions for the movement of staff for essential services even more than two weeks after the lockdown.

Though the government says that the company’s identity card would suffice, the policemen insist that they should be duly attested by the authorities, he alleged. To avoid the hassle, the company has directed its senior staff to pick up and drop the workers.

“It is quite a task, but that is the best way out. It is anyway easy for the seniors to deal with the policemen manning the barricades,” said Mr. Tandon.

Jitender Kumar, who stays at Delhi’s Samalkha, near the Delhi-Gurugram border, said the police stopped him from returning to Delhi two days ago, though he was with senior staff. They did not have curfew passes. “We then returned and took another route a little later to somehow reach home,” he said.

Though they have 110 people across all departments — manufacturing, testing, logistics, commercial operations and purchase — the company manages its operations with just 25. The movement of the manufactured good has also been hit since cargo airlines have grounded.

Mr. Tandon said only two airlines were operating and charging three to four times higher than the usual freight. Also, the airlines do not fly without complete load, delaying the cargo for days.

Travel woes

Though the demand for the medicine, used during chemotherapy, remains high as ever, the production has been scaled down due to challenges in the movement of staff and goods. The company shut its Rewari unit due to similar issues.

The availability of raw material is another challenge. The running of pharmaceutical manufacturing units is allowed, but the ancillaries are all shut. “We cannot run in isolation,” argued Mr. Tandon.

The matter was conveyed to the Home Ministry, but the industry was yet to hear from the government, he claimed. Even if allowed to operate, these ancillary units may face labour crunch with most of the migrant workers having already left for their villages in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. “Around 85% workers at our ancillary unit in Sonipat have left,” said Mr. Tandon.

With the raw materials stock dwindling, they might be forced to shut down entirely. Mr. Tandon said the biggest of the pharma companies usually had buffer stock for one-two months. If the situation persists, it could result in medicine shortage, feared Mr. Tandon.

The company has paid the wages to the staff for March, but it may not be feasible if the lockdown continues. “The larger perception is that the pharmas are minting money in these times of crisis, but the reality is grim,” said Mr. Tandon, smirking.