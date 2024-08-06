SC verdict on aldermen against spirit of democracy: AAP; BJP hails decision

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said it “respectfully disagrees” with the Supreme Court’s verdict on the appointment of aldermen in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) as the order stands “against the spirit of democracy”.

AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh told reporters that the order was “contrary to the observations” made by the apex court during the course of the hearing on the matter.

“By bypassing an elected government, all rights have been given to the Lieutenant-Governor so that he could run Delhi by his diktat. Therefore, I respectfully disagree with this decision. This is unfortunate and against the spirit of democracy,” he told reporters.

Mr. Singh said Governors make such appointments but only on the recommendation of the State governments. “Why is this not the case in Delhi? Is there no elected government here?” he said.

The AAP leader said they will decide on a future course of action after going through the detailed court order.

‘Hold MCD panel polls’

Meanwhile, the BJP welcomed the apex court order, saying the party now hopes that AAP would “allow the elections” to the MCD Standing Committee and zonal committees.

BJP councillor and the Leader of the Opposition in the MCD House, Raja Iqbal Singh, alleged that AAP was aware of the L-G’s authority regarding the appointment of aldermen but did not allow the elections to take place.

“Due to the stubbornness of the AAP, Delhi’s development has regressed by a decade,” he said.

The BJP councillor said after the Supreme Court order, AAP should expedite the election process to resume stalled development works.

“AAP did not have the numbers to win the Standing Committee polls, that is why it went to the Supreme Court to delay the elections. Since the Supreme Court has upheld the L-G’s right to appoint aldermen, the BJP will win the elections,” he said.