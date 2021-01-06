SC unhappy with its virtual court system

NEW DELHI

06 January 2021 00:44 IST

The one at Delhi HC next door works better, say judges

The Supreme Court took an exasperated dig at the dissatisfactory functioning of its own virtual court system while appreciating the Delhi High Court next door for its smooth sailing.

“We at the inception must note our exasperation at the inability of the virtual court system to work satisfactorily in the Supreme Court while there is no such problems in the Delhi High Court next door!” a three-judge Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan recorded in an order on Tuesday.

The Bench said it has been trying to cope with the patchy connectivity and disturbances, since Monday, the first day of work after the court reopened following winter vacations.

Advertising

Advertising

“We have been since yesterday trying to cope with the problem of disconnections, resonance of voices, even when there is single person arguing. It is difficult to understand this despite more licences stated to have been taken. The only voice we hear is the resonance of our own voices,” the Bench said.

The court directed its Secretary General to look into this issue “as it is becoming very difficult to continue with proceedings in the virtual courts in an appropriate manner”.

The virtual court system was introduced during the pandemic lockdown. The system has helped the apex court not lose even a day’s work during the past months of the public health crisis. Many important decisions, regarding the COVID-19 battle, were passed through virtual courts.