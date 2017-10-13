SC to hear traders’ plea on cracker ban

The Supreme Court on Friday will hear a plea by a group of traders seeking modification of its October 9 order by which the sale of firecrackers was banned in the Delhi-National Capital Region till November 1.

Licences revived

The traders had on Wednesday mentioned the matter before the court for an urgent hearing. They said their licences were revived in pursuance of the court’s order passed on September 12 and that they had procured firecrackers for the sale during Diwali. The traders told the top court that a huge amount of money has been invested by them after their licences were revived and the latest order would cause huge loss to them.

The SC, while banning sale of firecrackers till November 1, had said that its September 12 order temporarily lifting the stay and permitting sale of firecrackers, would be made effective only from November 1.

It had said its 2016 order suspending the licences “should be given one chance to test itself” to see if there would be a positive effect of this, particularly during Diwali.