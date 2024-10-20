GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SC to hear on October 21 case related to death of 3 civil service aspirants at Delhi coaching centre

On September 20, the top court directed a Union government-appointed committee probing the case to submit an interim report about the measures it wanted to be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents

Published - October 20, 2024 01:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
In this Monday, July 29, 2024 file photo, a protestor’s placard is seen in front of Rau’s IAS Study Circle at Old Rajinder Nagar area, in New Delhi. The Delhi High Court on Friday granted interim bail till January 30 to four co-owners of the basement of an Old Rajinder Nagar coaching centre where three civil services aspirants drowned in July.

In this Monday, July 29, 2024 file photo, a protestor’s placard is seen in front of Rau’s IAS Study Circle at Old Rajinder Nagar area, in New Delhi. The Delhi High Court on Friday granted interim bail till January 30 to four co-owners of the basement of an Old Rajinder Nagar coaching centre where three civil services aspirants drowned in July. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday (October 21, 2024) a matter related to the death of three civil service aspirants at a coaching centre here in July due to the flooding in the building's basement.

On July 27, three civil services aspirants drowned in the basement library of Rau's IAS Study Circle in the Old Rajinder Nagar area here after it was flooded following heavy rain.

Delhi coaching centre deaths: CBI chargesheet names six accused, gives clean chit to SUV driver

As per the cause list of October 21 uploaded on the apex court's website, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan is slated to hear the matter.

On September 20, the top court directed a Union government-appointed committee probing the case to submit an interim report about the measures it wanted to be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

The apex court had also asked the Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi governments to apprise it of the policy and legislative and administrative changes made to prevent a repeat of such incidents.

It had said uniform initiatives should be taken in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) to prevent another Old Rajinder Nagar-type incident from happening.

Attorney General R Venkataramani had submitted the Centre has constituted a high-level committee to look into the incident.

The top court had said the panel can consider intervention at legislative, policy, and administrative levels, and can elicit the views of all stakeholders before making its recommendations.

The apex court had also said it would be covering the "wider canvas" and would examine the issue at pan-India level to ensure that such incidents were not repeated elsewhere.

On August 5, the top court had observed that coaching centres have become "death chambers" and were playing with the lives of students.

It had taken cognisance of the matter while hearing a petition filed by an association of coaching centres challenging a December 2023 Delhi High Court order which directed the city's fire services and the civic body to inspect all coaching centres here to ascertain if they were complying with fire safety norms.

Delhi coaching centre deaths: No biometric lock system in basement, say students

The high court had transferred the probe into the death of the three students from Delhi Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) "to ensure the public has no doubt over the investigation".

The three UPSC aspirants who drowned were Shreya Yadav (25) of Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) of Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) of Kerala.

