GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC to hear Delhi govt's plea against vesting LG with power to appoint lawyers on November 4

The Delhi government has challenged a 2017 office memorandum issued by the Union Home Ministry and an order passed by the Delhi lieutenant governor's office on February 16.

Published - November 03, 2024 05:01 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena

Delhi Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday (November 4, 2024) a plea by the Delhi government challenging the Centre's decision to vest in the LG the power to appoint government lawyers.

Editorial | Under overlords: On Centre-Delhi government relations

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar is likely to hear the matter.

In its plea before the top court, the Delhi government has challenged a 2017 office memorandum issued by the Union Home Ministry and an order passed by the Delhi lieutenant governor's office on February 16.

"The elected Government of NCT of Delhi ought to be able to decide on the engagement of counsel, and the right to choose a counsel of a choice is one of the most zealously guarded rights. The elected government cannot be shut out from choosing its advocates before the Constitutional courts," the plea said.

An overview of governance in Delhi | Explained

The petition stated that the impugned memorandum and other orders passed by the LG severely obstruct and hinder the government's ability to represent the interests of the electorate of Delhi.

Published - November 03, 2024 05:01 pm IST

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.