SC to hear AAP’s plea on mayoral polls next week

January 28, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to list on February 3 a petition filed by AAP’s mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi seeking time-bound conduct of the mayoral polls.

The petition was orally mentioned before Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud by senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for Ms. Oberoi. “It will be listed on February 3, 2023,” the CJI said.

The election was stalled on January 24 for the second time this month after the MCD House meeting was adjourned by Satya Sharma, BJP councillor and the presiding officer appointed by the Lieutenant-Governor, following a ruckus.

AAP had won 134 of the 250 wards in the MCD polls in December, while the BJP managed to garner 104 wards.

Delhi is yet to get a Mayor despite the poll results being declared over 50 days ago.

Thanking the Supreme Court for scheduling a hearing next week, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Our plea calls for swift and timely conduct of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee elections in Delhi, which have been long overdue.”

War of words

“The entire country knows that AAP wants to get the mayoral polls held freely and fairly, but the BJP is seeking to cling on to power in the MCD illegally,” he added.

The BJP has, instead, pinned the blame for the delay in mayoral polls on AAP and accused its councillors of repeatedly creating a stir in the MCD’s House meetings.

Mr. Bharadwaj said AAP had requested the court to ensure that the mayoral elections are conducted as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, which stipulates that nominated members of the MCD do not get a vote in the mayoral polls.

“The BJP’s actions reveal their desire to control the MCD despite their tenure ending in March 2022. For the past year, they have used the pretext of unification and delimitation to maintain hold over the civic body,” the AAP leader said.

‘AAP running away’

“It is AAP which doesn’t want the elections to take place,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said.

He added that AAP councillors, who protested the presiding officer’s decision to administer the oath to the aldermen first in the January 6 House meeting leading to an adjournment, were silent in the House during the January 24 meeting.

“This shows that their protest was nothing but a drama,” Mr. Khurana added.