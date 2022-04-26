SC stays Sarojini Nagar slum demolition

Court asks Union government to treat around 200 jhuggi dwellers ‘humanely’

Court asks Union government to treat around 200 jhuggi dwellers ‘humanely’

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Union government to not take any “coercive steps” against slum dwellers facing demolition at Sarojini Nagar in Delhi.

A Bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy urged the government to treat around 200 jhuggi dwellers “humanely” and stopped any use of force to evict them till the next date of hearing in court on May 2.

“As a model government, you cannot simply throw them away. You are dealing with families," the court told the government.

Additional Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj, appearing for the government, sought time to go through the petition filed by Vaishali, a Class X student who moved the Supreme Court against the demolition.

The student, represented by senior advocate Vikas Singh, said her exams are due on April 26 and she and many families like hers cannot be thrown out onto the streets without hope of any rehabilitation or relocation.

Mr. Singh said the number of people affected by the demolition run into thousands. "We cannot just banish them, where do you expect thousands of people to go?” he asked in court.

He said an interim stay on demolition, granted by the Delhi High Court earlier, was ending on Monday. The Urban Development Ministry had on April 4 issued eviction/demolition notices to the slum dwellers, ordering them to vacate in a week.