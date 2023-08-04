HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC stay on Rahul's conviction will reinforce people's trust in judiciary: Arvind Kejriwal

The top court on Friday stayed a Gujarat High Court verdict.

August 04, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday welcomed Supreme Court's stay on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case saying it reinforces people's trust in democracy and judicial system.

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a Gujarat High Court verdict that had dismissed Mr. Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

ALSO READ
‘Truth always wins’: Rahul Gandhi on SC decision to stay conviction in 2019 defamation case

"I welcome Hon'ble Supreme Court's intervention in an unjust defamation case against Rahul Gandhi ji. It reinforces people's trust in Indian democracy and the judicial system. Congratulations to him and to the people of Wayanad," the AAP national convener said in a tweet.

Former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi had in 2019 filed a criminal defamation case against Mr. Gandhi over his "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark made during an election rally in Kolar in Karnataka on April 13 of the same year.

Related Topics

Delhi / New Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.