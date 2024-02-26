SC seeks ED's reply to AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail plea in Delhi excise policy 'scam' case

February 26, 2024 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court sought the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) response on February 26 on a bail plea moved by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh in a money-laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta issued a notice to the federal agency on the plea, in which Mr. Singh has challenged the Delhi High Court order that refused to grant bail to him in the case.

The Bench tagged the bail plea along with another plea of Mr. Singh, in which he has challenged his arrest and remand in the money-laundering case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing in the court on behalf of Mr. Singh, sought the issuance of a notice on the bail plea and requested for tagging the plea along with the pending matter.

He said the pending matter is scheduled to come up for hearing on March 5 and therefore, both the matters should be taken up together.

The Bench agreed to the request and said both the pleas will be taken up together.

The high court had, on February 7, rejected the bail application of Mr. Singh, who has been re-elected to the Rajya Sabha from Delhi, but directed the trial court to expedite the trial once it starts.

Mr. Singh was arrested in the case by the ED on October 4, 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT