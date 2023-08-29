SC refuses to interfere with Punjab and Haryana HC order staying WFI polls 

August 29, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the Punjab and Haryana High Court order staying the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections.

A Bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal asked the petitioner, Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association to approach the high court with its grievances.

Also Read | Explained | Why was the WFI suspended by United World Wrestling?

“Why should we entertain this ? You go to the high court…Instead of applying for vacating the interim stay, the petitioner has chosen to approach the Supreme Court. We, therefore, decline to entertain this special leave petition,” the Bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea by the Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association against the August 11 order of the high court.

