SC partially lifts ban on construction activities

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed construction activities in the Delhi-NCR region to take place between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. following recommendation of the Central Pollution Control Board.

On November 4, the top court had halted construction and demolition activities in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) due to severe pollution prevailing during that period.

On Monday, the CPCB, in an affidavit, said that currently the situation not being ‘severe’ there could be relaxation in ban on construction activities by allowing construction only between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. It said no construction should be permitted during night time (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.).

“The ban imposed could be partially lifted by permitting activities during day time (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.), subject to the criteria stipulated in GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan),” the CPCB said.

The GRAP mandates strict enforcement of rules for dust control in construction activities and closure of non-compliant sites during moderate to poor AQI category days.

A further ban on construction activities may be imposed by Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority EPCA if ambient air quality levels persist in severe plus/ emergency category for 48 hours or more, it added.

Additional Solicitor General A.N.S. Nadkarni told a Bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Deepak Gupta that in pursuance of the top court’s November 25 order, the Centre has constituted a high-level committee to examine the feasibility of using technology like smog towers to combat air pollution.

The Bench asked the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana to furnish before it the updated report up to December 11 on stubble burning. It posted the case for further hearing on December 16.

The CPCB also said that it has conducted studies on efficacy of anti-smog gun for pollution control in Delhi, at two sites — Gurugram’s central park resorts on December 1 and Anand Vihar on December 2. It said that detailed findings have been shared with high-level committee for further analysis.