Delhi

SC panel orders closure of Delhi-NCR schools till November 15

A motorcyclist rides through thick smog in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

A motorcyclist rides through thick smog in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court-mandated anti-pollution authority EPCA on Wednesday ordered schools in Delhi-NCR to be closed for the next two days as pollution in the city hovered close to ‘emergency’ levels.

The noxious haze returned to Delhi and its suburbs with raging stubble fires in neighbouring States, fall in the temperature and wind speed pushing the city’s air quality in the “severe +” zone.

Odd-even scheme in New Delhi may be extended

It also advised people to avoid outdoor exposure and to work from home wherever feasible.

The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority also extended the ban on hot-mix plants and stone-crushers in Delhi-NCR till November 15.

The apex court had on November 4 banned construction and demolition activities in the region till further orders.

Editorial | Tackling Delhi’s pollution needs tough, unpopular measures well ahead of winter

All coal and other fuel-based industries, which have not shifted to natural gas or agro-residue, will remain shut in Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bahadurgarh, Bhiwadi, Greater Noida, Sonepat and Panipat till November 15, it said.

In Delhi, industries which have not yet shifted to piped natural gas, will not operate during the period.

