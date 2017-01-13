SC orders refund of ₹2 crore deposited by Unitech to investors

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed that ₹2 crore deposited by real estate major Unitech Resorts Ltd. with its registry be distributed among 39 home buyers who have sought refund of their amount for delay in handing over the possession of flats in the Vista housing project in Gurugram.

A Bench of Justices Dipak Misra and R. Banumathi said the flat buyers can withdraw the money from the apex court registry on pro-rata basis.

Decision on interest later

The court said it would take a decision on the rate of interest and compensation to be paid to the investors at a later stage.

“The appellant has deposited ₹2 crore which shall be distributed among 39 respondents on pro-rata basis. As far as interest and compensation is concerned the matter will be taken up on February 4,” the Bench said.

It noted that ₹16.55 crore was deposited by 39 home buyers who had booked flats in Unitech Vista project in Sector—70, Gurugram. The court said that the company had earlier deposited ₹15 crore with the apex court registry in compliance with its August 17 order.

Delay in possession

Over two dozen home buyers of Unitech’s housing projects in Noida and Gurugram had approached the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) after the builder had failed to give them possession of their flats as the per schedule. The company had promised to hand over the possession of flats in 2012, but had not done till date.

The consumer forum had asked Unitech to refund the money to the home buyers with interest.

The apex court had earlier asked the company to deposit an interim penalty of ₹5 crore with the court registry after the firm challenged the order of the consumer forum which had asked the developer to pay ₹5 crore penalty to three buyers of its Burgundy project.

The court had said the penalty deposited with the court will be awarded to the buyers or returned to Unitech, depending on the outcome of the case.—PTI