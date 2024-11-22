 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Supreme Court orders monitoring Delhi’s entry points to check truck ban

The Supreme Court has appointed 13 advocates as court commissioners to inspect the implementation of the ban at the entry points of Delhi.

Updated - November 22, 2024 04:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A layer of smog seen over capital, as the Supreme Court on Friday resumed hearing in the plea seeking directions to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

A layer of smog seen over capital, as the Supreme Court on Friday resumed hearing in the plea seeking directions to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Strict pollution control restrictions, including a ban on entry of trucks into Delhi and a complete ban on construction and demolition activities, will continue in Delhi and NCR, as the Supreme Court on Friday (November 22) said that they will look into the issue on Monday. 

“On Monday we will consider the question of continuing GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) IV measures,” a Bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih said. 

The GRAP is a set of emergency measures to control air pollution and ‘stage IV’ is the strictest category of actions under it. The GRAP is announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining areas (CAQM). 

On November 18, the Supreme Court ordered the CAQM not to relax the GRAP IV restrictions without its nod.

the Supreme Court also expressed its dissatisfaction with the implementation of the ban on entry of trucks into Delhi and appointed 13 advocates as court commissioners to inspect the implementation of the ban at the entry points of Delhi.

Published - November 22, 2024 04:04 pm IST

