SC order demolishes ‘fake excise case’, says AAP; CM is not exonerated yet: BJP

The Supreme Court order granting interim bail to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had “demolished the so-called liquor scam hatched by the BJP”, AAP leaders said on Friday.

In response, the BJP said getting bail “does not exonerate Kejriwal from his crimes” and that the apex court had raised doubts about whether he should continue occupying the Chief Minister’s chair.

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 on money laundering charges linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. In its seventh supplementary chargesheet filed before a court here on May 17, the ED called the AAP chief the “kingpin” and “key conspirator” in the case.

‘No recovery’

Addressing a press conference at AAP headquarters in the Capital, the party’s national secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak said, “Some things are written very clearly in it [Supreme Court order]. First, there has been no transaction of any kind. Second, not even a single penny has been recovered from anywhere. Third, Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party have nothing to do with any kind of corruption.”

“The entire case is fake. Also, the court has raised questions about the intentions of the ED, which is a big thing. When an agency deals with a party with malicious intent, it becomes a serious matter,” added Mr. Pathak.

Senior AAP leader Atishi said, “The order proves that the arrest of the Chief Minister, the witch-hunt of AAP leaders and Ministers for the last two years, and the investigation into this fake liquor scam that has been going on for the last two years are due to the BJP’s conspiracy.”

“They [Supreme Court judges] also said that the ED is acting with a bias in this case. These are the words of the court; these are not our words,” she said.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva questioned the Chief Minister’s right to receive a salary, use an official vehicle, or continue occupying his official residence in light of the bail conditions imposed on Mr. Kejriwal, which include a bar on visiting the Chief Minister’s office or signing official files.

“The interim bail does not exonerate Kejriwal. He is a corrupt person. He has committed fraud in the liquor policy. He has no right to remain in the Chief Minister’s post,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

Reacting to the development, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said the party will wait for the final decision of the Supreme Court’s larger Bench, which will hear the AAP chief’s plea against his arrest by the ED under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

“Our stand has been very clear — innocent people should get bail and the corrupt should be in jail,” Mr. Yadav said.

He added that in the run-up to the Assembly election next year, the Congress will “expose the corruption and failures of the Kejriwal government”.

