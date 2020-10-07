SC notice to Centre, others on plea to ban crop burning

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the response from the Central government and others on a petition seeking directions to ban stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, which causes massive air pollution in the national capital in winters.
A Bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde issued notices to the Ministry of Environment and Forests as well as the governments of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. Issue notice returnable on October 16, the Bench also comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian said.
The apex court was hearing a plea filed by environmental activist and Class 12 student Aditya Dubey and law student Aman Banka, who sought directions to provide free of cost stubble removing machines to small and marginal farmers to check high particulate matters in the air.
