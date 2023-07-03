ADVERTISEMENT

SC no to PIL seeking to set up STPs to treat waste

July 03, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - New Delhi

“You want construction of STPs all over the country. You go to the NGT,” the bench said while dismissing the PIL

PTI

The bench comprised Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud and Justices P. S. Narasimha and Manoj Misra. | Photo Credit: S. subramanium

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking directions to all State Governments and their relevant authorities to set up sewage treatment plants (STPs) and asked the petitioner to approach the National Green Tribunal.

The bench comprised Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra.

“You want construction of STPs all over the country. You go to the NGT,” the bench said while dismissing the PIL.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The PIL sought directions to the state governments and their authorities, including the pollution control boards, to set up STPs to treat waste.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US