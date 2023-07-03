HamberMenu
SC no to PIL seeking to set up STPs to treat waste

“You want construction of STPs all over the country. You go to the NGT,” the bench said while dismissing the PIL

July 03, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The bench comprised Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud and Justices P. S. Narasimha and Manoj Misra. | Photo Credit: S. subramanium

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking directions to all State Governments and their relevant authorities to set up sewage treatment plants (STPs) and asked the petitioner to approach the National Green Tribunal.

The bench comprised Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra.

“You want construction of STPs all over the country. You go to the NGT,” the bench said while dismissing the PIL.

The PIL sought directions to the state governments and their authorities, including the pollution control boards, to set up STPs to treat waste.

