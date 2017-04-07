SC: Look into expressway’s halted work

The Supreme Court has asked the DGP of Uttar Pradesh to look into the issue of providing security for construction of Eastern Peripheral Expressway as the work in the 41-km stretch in Gautam Budh Nagar district has been forcibly stopped by farmers.

Forcibly stopped

A Bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta was informed that farmers and local villagers have forcibly prevented construction work in the stretch from December 25 last year and no steps were taken by the police despite the request to provide protection at the site. The 135-km long expressway envisages providing signal-free connectivity between Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gautam Budh Nagar (Greater Noida) and Palwal. The court was also informed that the responsibility of construction was with the concessionaire.